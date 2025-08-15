Stranger Things creators looking to get out of Netflix contract

HQ

It appears that the Stranger Things creators aren't looking to stick around with Netflix once their hit show comes to an end. Matt and Ross Duffer are reportedly negotiating an exit from their contracts with the streamer.

This is so the Duffer Brothers can instead work with Paramount to exclusively work with the studio on film and television. Variety broke in with the report, but no official comment has been given by the Duffer Brothers or Paramount.

Even with Stranger Things coming to an end this year, the Duffer Brothers still have some projects lined up with Netflix. There's the 2026 adventure series The Boroughs and the horror series Something Very Bad is Going to Happen coming out in the same year.

Stranger Things will remain a massive IP for Netflix in the future, as spin-offs and continuations are already planned, but perhaps some fans might tune out if a different creator is leading the franchise.