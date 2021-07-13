English
Smite

Stranger Things comes to Smite today

The Mid-Season update will be bringing Eleven, Hopper, a Demogorgon, and the Mind Flayer to the battleground of the gods.

During the heat of the E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest madness, Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge announced that it would be bringing Stranger Things to its third-person MOBA Smite in a crossover that very few expected. Well, later today, that very crossover will go live when the Mid-Season update lands on the game's live client.

If you aren't quite caught up with what this update will include, you can expect a Stranger Things themed battle pass that includes skins that turn certain gods into Eleven, Hopper, a Demogorgon, and even the Mind Flayer. On top of this, we can expect to see the Arena map changed into a Stranger Things map that includes the Mind Flayer looming over the skybox.

As this is the Mid-Season patch, we can expect a bunch of other updates and balance changes coming to Smite, and you can read all about that, as well as taking a look at the skins here.

Likewise, if you are interested in learning a little more about this crossover, be sure to check out our interview with Hi-Rez's Alex Cantatore below.

Smite

