Stranger Things animated series to be known as Tales from '85

Despite Stranger Things officially coming to an end soon when the fifth and final season arrives, Netflix and creators The Duffer Brothers do have plenty of ideas about how to continue telling stories in the sci-fi and supernatural series.

On top of the ongoing stage play, an animated series is in production, and as work progresses on this, the streamer is finally ready to share some more official information about it.

We're told in a Tudum article that the show will be known as Stranger Things: Tales from '85 and that it is looking to flip what we know and expect from Saturday morning cartoons on its head.

The Duffer Brothers have spoken about this adding: "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling."

No further information on the project has been revealed as of yet, but we do know that The Duffer Brothers are attached as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Eric Robles, with the latter also regarded as the showrunner for the project.