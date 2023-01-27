Stranger Things and Encanto were huge in the US in 2022

HQ

A bunch of Nielsen data has now been released, and this has revealed what residents in the United States ended up watching the most during 2022.

As Variety reports, to no surprise considering its huge summer premiere, Stranger Things Season 4 was the country's most watched TV series for 2022, racking up a total of 52 billion minutes watched in the US alone.

On the movie front, it was actually Encanto that took the number one slot (despite the movie debuting in late 2021), with this accounting for 27.4 billion minutes of viewing in the US, which just so happened to be more than double any other movie for the year.

Are you surprised to see either leading the pack?