Stranger Things and Chips Ahoy give fans the chance to win a claw machine

Ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things' fifth and final season next month, the show has collaborated with biscuit brand Chips Ahoy on a special event that'll see a couple of lucky fans take home a themed claw machine.

The events are only taking place in New York or Atlanta, so if you're based overseas or somewhere else in America you'll have to either gear up for one heck of a journey or miss out. The event takes place this weekend, on the 25th of October, where fans can line up and get a host of Stranger Things goodies inside the machines, as well as the machines themselves. If you want a chance to win the machine, you'll have to come in costume to the event.

Of course, you can expect Stranger Things x Chips Ahoy cookies aplenty at the event, and the snacks will be packed across stores in the US as well, so if you happen to find yourself in New York, Atlanta, or anywhere in the US and fancy a cookie from the Upside Down, now's your chance.

