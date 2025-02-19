Stranger Things actor went to therapy after playing Vecna

HQ

Being a villain takes a toll on the psyche. In any case according to Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor behind Vecna in Stranger Things recently shared how psychologically taxing it was to portray the malevolent character. During MegaCon Orlando, Bower revealed that he had to seek therapy to cope with the emotional weight of the role.

He recounted a conversation with his therapist where they discussed the importance of setting aside time for personal recovery, and how he realised the need to take a break from portraying antagonistic individuals. He said:

"We were going through some stuff, and he was like, 'We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you're working next,'"

"I turned around to him, and I was like, 'Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I just don't think I'll be doing another bad guy for a minute.' Like it f***ed me up. I'm dead serious."

Despite the challenges, Bower was quick to express his gratitude to all the fans, and how exciting it has been to play Vecna. Despite the eight-hour make-up sessions.