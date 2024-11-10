Stranger Things actor promises "lots of action" in the final season

HQ

The premiere of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is getting closer. Fans are filled with speculation, especially about who will survive all the challenges until the end. So far, everyone involved has been careful with what they say, particularly the actors, who, despite their silence obligations, are repeatedly pressed to discuss the upcoming season with the media.

Finn Wolfhard is, of course, one of them, and in an interview with US Weekly, he shared a bit about his experiences filming the final season and mentioned that the season will feature "lots of action."

"I'm really trying to be present with the character. I've just been very deliberate in the way that I treat coming onto set, just having as good of a time as we can since we know it's the last season."

When asked if he could reveal anything specific about the upcoming season, he said:

"It's a really intimate season, but at the same time, a huge season, just in the scale of it, with a lot of action sequences."

"It's a genre that I love as a viewer, because to me, if it's a really good horror movie, it's the perfect movie because it really gets a reaction out of you and makes you feel something, always. The way I feel after watching a good horror movie is different from the way I feel after watching a really good drama or anything else. It's very visceral."

