Stranger Things actor: Now it's 100 percent clear that Will is gay

If you've seen the latest season of Stranger Things, you probably noted that not everything seems to be OK for the character Will Byers. While some has connected this to the pretty grim stuff Will has endured during all four seasons, there has also been a theory that he is gay and in love with his friend Mike Wheeler (who is in love with Eleven).

Now the actor playing Will Byers, Noah Schnapp, has decided to come clean about his character in a Variety interview:

"Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc."

The gay theory has been around since season three, in which Mike yells "It's not my fault you don't like girls!" in one of the scenes. But now we know for sure.

Do you think Will will end up with Mike in the end, or is the latter and Eleven meant for each other? Or perhaps something more... grim will happen to them? Let us know your best theories.