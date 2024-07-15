Stranger Things 5 shows its first images in a Behind the Scenes video

HQ

A little over two years ago, the second part of the fourth season of Stranger Things was released. Netflix's nostalgia-laden eighties fiction set the bar high and the tension high for the final season, which is now in full production. It's going to be a long wait, but the Duffer brothers want to renew the audience's attention by showing how production on the final episodes of Stranger Things is progressing in a behind-the-scenes video.

Of course, there are no spoilers about the story, beyond the odd wild hairdo like Dustin Herdenson (Gaten Matarazzo), but it's curious to think that the main characters began this supernatural adventure as ten-year-olds, and now they're all in their twenties, at least.

Stranger Things 5 will arrive on Netflix in 2025, at a date yet to be determined.