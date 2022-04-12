Stranger Things 4 teases exciting changes in new trailer

Dansk
Netflix has given us quite a few glimpses of what's in store when the first part of Stranger Things 4 comes to the streaming service on May 27, but those are nothing compared to what we've received today.
We have as promised got the first official trailer from Stranger Things 4, and it'll definitely get the fans talking with some big and very interesting changes that will hopefully result in an amazing penultimate season of the great show.