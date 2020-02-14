Stranger Things 4: Netflix drops surprise Valentine's teaser

As a nice little Valentine's Day surprise, Netflix has dropped a nuclear bomb for fans of sci-fi TV show Stranger Things. More specifically, a few minutes ago, the first official teaser trailer for the fourth season was published, with a surprise (ok, maybe it's not a huge shocker) waiting within.

We won't tell you what it is so as to avoid any possible spoilers, but if you want to see the clip, which goes by the name of "From Russia with love", hit this link . You won't regret it.

At the moment we don't know when Stranger Things 4 will be available on the platform, but we will obviously keep you updated.