Stranger Than Heaven shown in 12 sweet minutes of hardcore gameplay

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Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega garnered a lot of attention when they showcased their upcoming game Stranger Than Heaven at Summer Game Fest in June. Not only did they announce a release date, but they also revealed that the late rapper Tupac would be joining Snoop Dogg, with both appearing in the adventure.

At Gamescom, Sega wanted to keep up the momentum and took the opportunity to showcase plenty of gameplay in a full twelve-minute video. Although the series is completely standalone, it serves as a prologue to the Like a Dragon franchise, though it takes place long before those events. We'll take on the role of Makoto Daito and play as him across five different time periods.

Check out the video below. The game launches on January 15 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.