Stranger Than Heaven is the official title of the Yakuza studios' Project Century

During The Game Awards in December, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon studio RGG Studio announced its new title Project Century. During Summer Game Fest we got a new trailer, featuring a name change. The game will now be called Stranger Than Heaven. In the first trailer we saw a game set during World War I in 1915.

Interestingly, the new trailer is set almost 30 years later, in 1943. Here we see something more reminiscent of a classic detective thriller with a jazz club, and fancy hats. With fights, a thrown Molotov cocktail, and an opportunity to choose between saving or not saving a person the main character had just knocked down. Unfortunately, we were not given a release date.

If you want to listen to jazz and see Japanese brawls, check out the trailer below.

