Stranger Than Heaven
Stranger Than Heaven is the official title of the Yakuza studios' Project Century

It looks extremely polished and interesting, and offers environments of an era not often seen before in the gaming world.

HQ

During The Game Awards in December, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon studio RGG Studio announced its new title Project Century. During Summer Game Fest we got a new trailer, featuring a name change. The game will now be called Stranger Than Heaven. In the first trailer we saw a game set during World War I in 1915.

Interestingly, the new trailer is set almost 30 years later, in 1943. Here we see something more reminiscent of a classic detective thriller with a jazz club, and fancy hats. With fights, a thrown Molotov cocktail, and an opportunity to choose between saving or not saving a person the main character had just knocked down. Unfortunately, we were not given a release date.

If you want to listen to jazz and see Japanese brawls, check out the trailer below.

HQ
Stranger Than Heaven
