Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will release in 2022

Square Enix rounded out its otherwise pretty underwhelming E3 conference with the reveal of a new title set within the Final Fantasy universe. The game is called Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and it is being developed by Team Ninja - the studio perhaps best known for the popular Souls-like Nioh. Its expect to launch sometime in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series and a demo is coming exclusively to PS5 in the near future.

Within the reveal trailer, we got a closer look at the game's hack-and-slash action and it actually reminded us an awful lot of the Team Ninja developed Ninja Gaiden games. Here the protagonist used a range of melee weapons from giant swords, to spears, and daggers. It certainly looks fluid and fast-paced and we love how you can transform your enemies into crystals and shatter them to pieces after defeating them. The visuals, on the other hand, we can't be as complimentary about as they looked like the originated from the PS3-era.

