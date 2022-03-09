Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is kind to your PC

Slaying monsters in luscious Final Fantasy environments created by Team Ninja does sound like something that really would put your computer to the test, doesn't it? Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case at all, as the official Twitter account now has revealed the minimum and recommended specs to play this game.
Minimum
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-6700
RAM: 8GB
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6GB
Storage: 80 GB
Direct X:DirectX Compatible Soundcard / DirectX 9.0c
Recommended (assuming 60fps and 1080p)
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-8700
RAM: 16GB
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 SUPER
Storage: 80 GB
Direct X: DirectX Compatible Soundcard / DirectX 9.0c
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is said to incorporate the signature gameplay from Team Ninja's other games (Ninja Gaiden, Nioh) and offers a darker take on the Final Fantasy universe. It launches on March 18 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.