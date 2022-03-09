Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is kind to your PC

HQ

Slaying monsters in luscious Final Fantasy environments created by Team Ninja does sound like something that really would put your computer to the test, doesn't it? Fortunately, this does not seem to be the case at all, as the official Twitter account now has revealed the minimum and recommended specs to play this game.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-6700

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage: 80 GB

Direct X:DirectX Compatible Soundcard / DirectX 9.0c

Recommended (assuming 60fps and 1080p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-8700

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 SUPER

Storage: 80 GB

Direct X: DirectX Compatible Soundcard / DirectX 9.0c

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is said to incorporate the signature gameplay from Team Ninja's other games (Ninja Gaiden, Nioh) and offers a darker take on the Final Fantasy universe. It launches on March 18 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.