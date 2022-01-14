Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is 70+ gigabytes on PS5

HQ

With two months to go until the release of Team Ninja's Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, PlayStation Game Size on Twitter has once again found out the file size, and it turns out to be quite a chunky title. The file size for PlayStation 5 (should be in the same ball park for PC and Xbox) is the quite hefty 71.505 GB - as usual without the nowadays mandatory day one patch.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has been described as a dark fantasy interpretation of Final Fantasy with elements of both action and RPG, where we play the new protagonist Jack Garland. It launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 18, but those who pre-order will get access to the game three days early.

