Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets a confirmed release date of March 18, 2022

Mainly due to several delays, the early months of 2022 are looking absolutely insane in terms of game releases. The year is set to start with a bang with titles like Saints Row, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring hitting platforms right out of the gate. Another title to be added to this list is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, as Square Enix has just confirmed that it will release on March 18, 2022.

Along with the confirmed release date, we also got a brand-new trailer for the game and the announcement that a new demo will be releasing in the near future. Along with the Choas Shrine area from the previous demo, this one features a brand-new area set within some luscious green woods. Recently, we were able to sample this demo ahead of the public and you can read our initial impressions on it here.