Stranded Deep releases on PS4 & Xbox One today

Picture this: You have just been in a plane crash. Now you are stuck on some island, in the middle of nowhere in the Pacific Ocean. Now, you have to survive, scavenge, discover, build, craft, and eventually escape - hopefully. This is the premise of Stranded Deep, and the game has been on Steam Early Access since 2015.

Just a few hours ago, the developer Beam Team Games hasannounced that this survival simulator is landing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 21, which is today.

Stranded Deep was supposed to be released last October, however, the previous publisher Telltale Games went bankrupt. After that, Beam Team Games bought back the console rights and decided to publish it by itself. Luckily, now everything is seemingly going well and Stranded Deep can be enjoyed by a wider audience now.

Here's what Sam Edwards, the co-founder of Beam Team wants to say:

"You'll experience crazy encounters against sharks, giant squid and other sea creatures. Defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes and other native threats. Hunger, thirst, and exposure will work against you as you brave the elements. It shouldn't and won't be easy... but if you survive through it all, you can escape! This is something players haven't been able to do before, so be the first! [...]

This is our passion project and first console game finally coming to life. We've been working on this game for over five years now, a couple of guys out of Brisbane, Australia, that had jobs in other industries before, but we loved games and we wanted to build something we thought would be fun and people would like to play. [...]

And in these crazy times, we try to keep stuff in perspective — that people are safe and healthy — and we hope that you enjoy playing and persevering in this game as much as we enjoyed persevering and making it.

Stay strong and continue on!"