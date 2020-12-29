Stranded Deep is now free on Epic Games Store

You're watching Advertisements

Like every day for some time, Epic Games Store has expanded their initiative with which they give away one or two games for free every week, and for Christmas the platform offers a free game a day. Today it's the turn of Stranded Deep, a gripping survival game - currently in early access on EGS - developed by Beam Team Games.

Here the player has survived a plane crash and finds himself isolated in a remote island in Pacific Ocean. Here he is tasked with tackling some of the riskiest life scenarios and will have a different experience every game. If you are a fan of the genre, we recommend that you download it as soon as possible, as it's free until 4pm GMT / 5pm CET today.

Will you redeem it? If you want to know more about the game, also released this year on PS4 and Xbox One, you can read our review.