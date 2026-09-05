Stranded Deep 2 is made to "feel like a world you inhabit and want to keep coming back to"

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As the announcement is still somewhat fresh, we're yet to know exactly how we will become trapped in the wide desert in the survival sequel of Stranded Deep 2. All will be revealed as we edge ever closer to launch in early 2027, but for the time being, we've had the chance to speak with co-creator and creative director Sam Edwards to understand more about what the team is aiming to achieve with this follow-up.

For one, we asked about how players will become stranded, asking if it's the result of a plane crash. Edwards played coy and simply told us "maybe", but then we asked about whether there's a way out, a path to salvation, to which we were informed the idea is to create a living world players want to keep returning to time and time again.

"There's no rescue scenario. That's by design. I want Stranded Deep 2 to feel like a world you inhabit and want to keep coming back to. You start as a survivor, focused on staying alive, but as you explore further you'll find traces of others who were here before you, but aren't now - remnants, ruins, things left behind. The more you uncover, the more you realise there's something here worth understanding. You stop looking for a way out and start pushing deeper in. You become an explorer.

"We've built SD2 from the ground up to grow with regular content updates. Each update will expand the world with new places to explore, new things to find, and more of the desert's history to piece together. The sandbox experience will stand on its own for players who just want to do their thing, but for the players who want to pull the threads, the discoveries and lore are what turn our world into something worth caring about."

For more on Stranded Deep 2, you can read our full interview with Edwards here, where we also touch on inverting the environment, how wildlife factors into the equation, when additional information on the project will be revealed, and more.