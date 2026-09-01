Stranded Deep 2 Interview: Trading oceans for deserts and what's next for the project?

While many were still getting over Gamescom yesterday, developer North Beach Games wanted to continue the announcement pipeline by sharing an update on the future of the Stranded Deep franchise. It was quite the formidable update in fact, as the developer presented to the world the direct sequel, a project known as Stranded Deep 2, and which takes the series in a somewhat unexpected direction.

After formerly trapping players on the high ocean with nothing but azure waves in sight, this follow-up will instead take fans to the dusty desert, where the aim will be to primarily survive but to also eventually reach sanctuary by navigating a sweeping river cutting through the dunes. As this is a Stranded Deep game, it's never this simple, as survival elements take centre-stage and dangerous wildlife lurks around every corner.

While Stranded Deep 2 has only just been announced, we have had the opportunity to speak with co-creator and creative director Sam Edwards to learn more about the game and why the studio decided to effectively invert the environments.

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Gamereactor: Why is now the perfect time for a Stranded Deep sequel?

Edwards: "Honestly, it couldn't have come sooner! Players have been asking for a sequel for years, and the survival genre has grown and changed so much since we first released Stranded Deep back in 2015. To make SD2 happen, I knew I needed to build a bigger team. As I was wrapping up development on Stranded Deep, our publisher, North Beach Games, were also wrapping up their project and looking to expand into full game development. We'd worked together for almost 10 years and had the same goals, so it made sense to join forces. I moved from Australia to California to join NBG, and together we started a studio in Prague and assembled an incredibly talented team. Now we have the team and resources to make SD2 a reality."

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Gamereactor: The original game featured a desert island surrounded by sea, and in this sequel, you're offering a river surrounded by desert. What led you to wanting to make such a significant change of environmental design?

Edwards: "We always wanted to take the games to different locations - to be "stranded deep" in the desert, arctic, etc. Since Stranded Deep first released, surviving on a tropical island has been explored thoroughly in a lot of other games. So, we knew we wanted to do something different. It started with a simple idea to flip the concept - instead of exploring a large ocean with small islands, what about exploring a large desert with oasis "islands"? As the idea developed, a river was pitched. It instantly resonated with me as it would let us bring everything players loved about the first game into a completely new setting with a lot more room to grow. We also found it's not something that's been done very often, so we ran with it and never looked back!"

Gamereactor: How are we becoming stranded in the first place? Is it a plane crash again?

Edwards: "Maybe..."

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Gamereactor: How have you had to rebuild the Stranded Deep experience from the ground-up to reflect this inverted environment?

Edwards: "To keep the experience faithful, it was important to break down what Stranded Deep really is at its core. It means different things to different players, so distilling it down took some time. At its heart, you're an ordinary person thrown into an extraordinary situation, forced to adapt and survive a hostile environment by any means. It's beautiful, scrappy, and tense, but can also be a relaxing escape. Once we had that, adapting it to the new setting came naturally. I'm really happy with how we've translated iconic elements, like the yellow life raft becoming the yellow kayak, the new watch, and new apex predators, just to name a few. You're still travelling over water and sand, but the river and desert give us so much more to work with between locations. You won't be walking across a barren desert. You'll be exploring a beautiful wilderness and diving into the more extreme parts of the desert - the way you'd dive into the ocean. The journeys you take will be just as interesting as the destinations."

Gamereactor: What can we expect on the wildlife front now sharks and sealife are mostly out of the equation?

Edwards: "The wildlife is one of the highlights for Stranded Deep 2. The river and desert wilderness is full of life. You'll encounter everything from small fish and lizards to large apex predators like crocodiles and hippos. We've built a living ecosystem with a proper food chain where animals interact with each other, not just with you. You can watch a hungry fennec fox chase down a lizard from a distance, and then realise you're being watched too. Sharks and other wildlife were iconic in the first game, and we want the wildlife in SD2 to hit just as hard."

Gamereactor: What should we expect on the environmental hazard side of the experience? Will there be weather conditions players have yet to encounter before, perhaps sandstorms as an example?

Edwards: "Heat is one of the biggest threats. Similar to exploring shipwrecks in the first game, diving into the desert requires preparation. There are many locations deep in the desert worth exploring, but you'll need to gear up and weigh the risk. Dive too deep and you might not make it back before exposure kills you. The further you push, the more you can gain - and lose. We're exploring what we can do with dynamic weather events like sandstorms and flooding and will share more as we go."

Gamereactor: In what ways are you designing the environment to encourage players to explore? Will there be more points-of-interest to check out?

Edwards: "Exploration drives everything in Stranded Deep 2. While you can survive by staying near the river, all of the good stuff that you need to advance is found "out there". This time, you can build a house boat on the water and take your base with you. As you travel on the river and down its branches, you'll pass through canyons, valleys, and lakes, spotting things like broken vehicles or abandoned structures to scavenge along the way. The further you explore from the main river, the rarer and more valuable the rewards are. The rarest resources are hidden in hand-crafted points-of-interest that take real effort to reach. There's always a reason to push a little further!"

Gamereactor: With the inverted environment choice compared to the original, how does this change your philosophy to crafting opportunities and survival mechanics? Should we expect new systems to have to be managed?

Edwards: "Survival is your first priority and the foundation for everything else. The better you can survive, the further you can explore. The further you explore, the more you discover. And what you discover helps you survive even better. This survival → exploration → discovery loop is the backbone of the game. Day-to-day survival mechanics will feel familiar, including hunger, thirst, health, and exposure. The iconic watch is back and better than ever to help you monitor them.

"Our new crafting system is another highlight. We wanted to take the physical approach from the first game and evolve it. In SD2, you'll craft and upgrade your tools using the materials you find and see every choice - the resin or rope you chose to bind the tool head, the bone you found and used for the grip - everything looks and feels like something you built. Instead of grinding through tool after tool as they break, you'll craft a few and upgrade them over time. You can also craft specialised tools; maybe you want an axe built from the most robust, heavy hitting materials for monstrous damage, and another crafted from lightweight materials for fast resource gathering. Your tools are what you make them."

Gamereactor: Will it be possible to eventually escape the desert and reach safety?

Edwards: "There's no rescue scenario. That's by design. I want Stranded Deep 2 to feel like a world you inhabit and want to keep coming back to. You start as a survivor, focused on staying alive, but as you explore further you'll find traces of others who were here before you, but aren't now - remnants, ruins, things left behind. The more you uncover, the more you realise there's something here worth understanding. You stop looking for a way out and start pushing deeper in. You become an explorer.

"We've built SD2 from the ground up to grow with regular content updates. Each update will expand the world with new places to explore, new things to find, and more of the desert's history to piece together. The sandbox experience will stand on its own for players who just want to do their thing, but for the players who want to pull the threads, the discoveries and lore are what turn our world into something worth caring about."

Gamereactor: When should we expect Stranded Deep 2 to launch and when should we look forward to more information being shared about the game?

Edwards: "We plan to launch into Early Access in early 2027. It was getting tricky to share what we've been doing without giving away the new setting. Now that this has been revealed, I plan to share a lot more about the amazing things the team have been creating in my dev blogs each month. You can sign up to our newsletter here, so you don't miss the next one!"

Gamereactor: What's one part of Stranded Deep 2 you're really excited for players to experience for themselves?

Edwards: "How we've been able to capture the "Stranded Deep" feeling in a totally new environment. I know we're on the right track when something evokes real emotion. There have been moments that made me pause. Kayaking down the river and thinking "Yeah, this feels like Stranded Deep." Emerging from a narrow river branch as the world opens up, looking out across the world, realising how gigantic and full of potential it feels. Genuine terror as a crocodile chased me across a river bank (seriously, the animation team nailed it - it's more terrifying than any shark in SD1). That progression of starting as a helpless survivor just making it through the night to becoming a capable explorer pushing deeper into the vast unknown. That's the journey I'm most excited for players to experience themselves."

Thanks to North Beach Games and Edwards for speaking with us. Stay tuned for more information on Stranded Deep 2 as the development continues to progress.