Stranded: Alien Dawn

Stranded: Alien Dawn is leaving Early Access next month

The survival game is coming to PC and consoles.

Frontier Foundry and developer Haemimont Games has announced that the survival simulation game Stranded: Alien Dawn will be leaving Early Access and will be coming to PC and consoles next month.

The title will be debuting on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), as well as PlayStation 4 & 5, and Xbox One and Series consoles on April 25, all for the price of £29.99/€34.99.

It has also been revealed that the game is now up for pre-order, and that anyone who purchases the game on any of the platforms before May 9, plus current Early Access players, will be granted the Emergency Landing Pod model and a new wooden plank construction material, all as part of the Early Adopter launch bundle.

Check out the pre-order trailer for Stranded: Alien Dawn below.

Stranded: Alien Dawn

