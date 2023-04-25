Stranded: Alien Dawn gets new scenario in day one update

HQ

Stranded: Alien Dawn releases today on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game focuses on a planet much like earth except for the fact it has been overtaken by hostile aliens.

You'll have to keep your wits about you to keep your group of survivors alive, as each decision can either make or break them. As well as launching the full game today, the developers at Haemimont Games have also given players a new Military Outpost scenario in a day one patch.

If Stranded: Alien Dawn sounds like it's up your alley, you might want to pick it up before the 9th of May so you can get your Emergency Landing Pod model and wooden plank construction materials.

Check out the launch trailer below: