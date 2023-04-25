Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Stranded: Alien Dawn gets new scenario in day one update

The simulation game launches today, tasking players with surviving in a hostile world full of aliens.

Stranded: Alien Dawn releases today on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game focuses on a planet much like earth except for the fact it has been overtaken by hostile aliens.

You'll have to keep your wits about you to keep your group of survivors alive, as each decision can either make or break them. As well as launching the full game today, the developers at Haemimont Games have also given players a new Military Outpost scenario in a day one patch.

If Stranded: Alien Dawn sounds like it's up your alley, you might want to pick it up before the 9th of May so you can get your Emergency Landing Pod model and wooden plank construction materials.

Check out the launch trailer below:

Stranded: Alien Dawn

