Strait of Hormuz at risk following United States strikes

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Following United States airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Iran's parliament has backed a motion to shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy trade.



"I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that, because they heavily depend on the Straits of Hormuz for their oil," Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

"If they [close the Straits] it will be another terrible mistake. It's economic suicide for them if they do it. And we retain options to deal with that, but other countries should be looking at that as well. It would hurt other countries' economies a lot worse than ours."

While the final decision rests with Iran's top leadership, the move has triggered warnings from the US and growing concern in China, whose economy also depends heavily on oil flowing through this strait, which carries around a fifth of the world's total oil consumption.