Story trailer confirms Star Wars Outlaws arrival this August

Ubisoft really screwed the pooch with this one. Despite teasing for days and setting up the big reveal that would be Star Wars Outlaws actual release date, the French publisher managed to fumble the ball on the one-yard line and leak its own trailer just hours before it was supposed to go live. Needless to say, this mean that the story trailer's big confirmation that Outlaws would be coming this August didn't land with quite the same gravitas.

But this doesn't also change the fact that the story trailer has given us another really good look at this promising action-adventure game from Ubisoft Massive (the same team who delivered Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora only in December 2023... somehow).

In it we get to see and discover some of the gangs and criminal factions that will be getting in the way of protagonist Kay Vess as she explores the galaxy in what Ubisoft describes as "the first-ever open world Star Wars game", attempts to buy her freedom, and even runs into a few iconic faces such as Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo (who is frozen in carbonite at this point as the game is set between Episodes V and VI).

Take a look at the excellent looking trailer below for all kinds of the Star Wars goodness we've come to love. Star Wars Outlaws will debut on August 30, but those who purchase the Gold or Ultimate version of the game will get access three days earlier from August 27, as well as some extra goodies.