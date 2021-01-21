Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town's Expansion Pass has been detailed

You're watching Advertisements

With just two months now until the release of Story Of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, publisher XSEED Games has shared details on its Expansion Pass. The Expansion Pass consists of five different parts and includes new story content, exclusive costumes, and new characters. Players can purchase the Expansion Pass standalone for $19.99 or they can grab it alongside the game for $69.99.

You can check out the Expansion Pass' release schedule below:

Part 1 - April 2021





'Animal Attire' costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates



'Olive Town Mystery Files' sub-scenario - Join Mikey and Cindy to discover the cause of strange incidents occurring across Olive Town in the very first mystery scenario in the STORY OF SEASONS series!



Part 2 - May 2021





'Windswept Falls Expansion Pack' - Explore a refreshing, brand-new area home to four characters from a past entry on the Nintendo 3DS™ system (includes two marriage candidates)



Part 3 - June 2021





<li>'School Uniforms' costume set for the protagonists and marriage candidates

'Terracotta Oasis Expansion Pack' - Discover an exotic oasis home to four characters from STORY OF SEASONS for Nintendo 3DS (includes two marriage candidates)



Part 4 - July 2021





'Yukata Set' costumes for the protagonists and marriage candidates



'The Legendary Sprite Dance' sub-scenario - The Earth Sprite Village is livelier than ever, and the sprites are determined to revive their legendary dance and hold a feast...with or without Boss Sprite's permission!



Part 5 - August 2021

