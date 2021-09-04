LIVE
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is coming to PC in September

Fans can receive a 10% discount if they pre-order before release.

Back in March, Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town was just released to Nintendo Switch. We also wrote a review for it, which you can check from the link above if you'd like to know what we thought about it. But what if you don't have a Switch console yet, still feel interested in it? We actually have good news for you. Now, it has been revealed that the farming simulator is arriving on another platform real soon.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is coming to PC via Steam on September 15, Marvelous announced. The product page is live now, you can already pre-order the title with 10% off discount. There's also a Pioneers of Olive Town + Expansion Pass Set available for pre-order as well, it's currently 15% off.

Will you start enjoying your time in Olive Town when the door to the farm opens on PC next month?

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Thank,s gematsu.

