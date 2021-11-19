Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is celebrating its 1 million sales milestone with a free update

HQ

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is receiving a free content update on November 30 in celebration of its most recent sales milestone.

Update 1.1.0 adds a series of events known as Spirit Quests, which will reward players with new outfits, hairstyles, and farming abilities. These quests involve communicating with spirits of the dead and passing on information to the townspeople. They are said to be made available once players have triggered all existing Town Development Events.

In addition to the Spirit Quests, new post-marriage scenes will be added. The six marriage candidates that were introduced within the Expansion Pass will also be able to make an appearance at the areas such as the Fireworks Display and Snowshine Celebration.