Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has sold 1 million copies

HQ

With the game landing on more platforms and getting a wider audience, it's not surprising to see the sales growing.

We are talking about the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. According to the developer Marvelous, the total sales of this lovely farming simulator has surpassed 1 million units combining physical shipments and digital copies.

The game was initially released for Nintendo Switch back in February in Japan then in March in the west. Its PC version just launched last month, on September 15.

If you're interested to know more about the game, our review can be found here.