Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar reaches half a million copies sold in two weeks

Marvelous released its gentle life-simulation game Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar on 27 August, and we found it an enjoyable diversion in which you have to renovate an old farm and sell your produce in order to re-launch the marketplace of Villa Zephyr as a trading hub for the world.

Ambitious goals indeed, but it seems that there are many farmers who are trying their hearts out, as the studio has now announced that it has already sold more than 500,000 copies of the game, both physical and digital versions combined.

A figure with which the Marvelous group is very satisfied, and which is also backed up by a good reception from players on Nintendo Switch family consoles and also on Steam, where it maintains a healthy 94% of mostly positive reviews.

