Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will arrive on PS4 and Xbox One this fall

During the Future Game Show at E3 2021, Publisher XSEED Games and developer Marvelous earlier confirmed that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - a Gameboy Advance title originally from 2003, which has been remastered and released onto Nintendo Switch and PC back in 2020 - will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One this fall.

This is going to be a re-release of the previous Nintendo Switch version and it expects to expand the audience for the franchise, since Story of Seasons titles rarely land on other consoles other than Nintendo's platforms.