Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is also coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

The life simulation RPG will be debuting on more than just Nintendo Switch.

It turns out that Marvelous will be launching its upcoming life simulation RPG, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, on more than just the Nintendo Switch. As made clear in a recent multiplatform trailer, we're told that the game will also be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, when it debuts in the summer of 2023.

There's no direct mention of a PS4 or an Xbox One launch, the trailer specifically notes the current-gen platforms, but no doubt we'll be hearing more about this as we get nearer to launch next year.

As for what this game, which is a remake of Harvest Moon, will actually offer, we're told in a listing that it will feature "plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops," all alongside improved visuals and better performance.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

