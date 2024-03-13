Story DLC, permadeath and more coming to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

HQ

Ubisoft has kept very quiet after revealing that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will get free DLC later this year last month, but now it's time to announce exactly what's coming.

The developers have confirmed that the first big DLC update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will become available for free on the 20th of March. This is called Warrior's Path, and will include a speedrun mode, a permadeath mode and some new skins for Sargon.

Then we'll get more free DLC when the appropriately titled Boss Attack DLC launches with a Boss Rush mode and even more skins for Sargon this spring.

Not interested in replaying the same stuff over and over again? Don't worry. The third free DLC pack will offer plenty of new content this summer, as Divine Trials adds new combat challenges, puzzles and platforming trials this summer. Top that with new amulets, skins and some secret stuff, and there are plenty of reasons to be hyped.

That's probably nothing compared to what awaits towards the end of 2024, however, because we're told a paid story expansion will become available "later in 2024". Ubisoft isn't ready to give us more information than that right now, but the fact that it'll cost money should mean it'll be quite expansive.

Which of these DLCs are you most excited for?