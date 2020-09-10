Stormzy joins the Watch Dogs: Legion

You're watching Advertisements

Watch Dogs: Legion is imminent, with the third game in the hacker-tastic open-world series preparing to take players to near-future London to take on the system and save the day in just a few weeks (you can find out more in our preview from July).

Naturally, with WDL just a few weeks from release, the game featured prominently during Ubisoft Forward, the publisher's latest online showcase and an opportunity to show off their latest wares, and the big reveal was the news that Stormzy has recorded a song and will appear in the game.

The singer and musician was clearly delighted to be involved with the project, and we're told to look out for his mission, Fall on My Enemies (which also seems to be the name of the song), in-game on October 29 - when Watch Dogs: Legion will land on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

We also got told a little bit about the post-launch plans for the game, with the big news being that Aiden Pearce, the protagonist of the first game (who wasn't universally popular it must be said), will be a playable character in the game with his own story arc. You'll need to grab the season pass if you want to be reunited with him, though.

Finally, Ubisoft also shared a little insight into the recruitment aspect of the game, introducing us to some of the potential characters that you can enlist. Remember, Watch Dogs: Legion lets you recruit whoever you want and the variety seems to be quite impressive.

Check out the new recruitment trailer below.