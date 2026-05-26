Stormveil Castle revealed in leaked Elden Ring movie filming

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More leaked set footage has come from the Elden Ring movie, seemingly confirming an iconic game location will be making its way to A24's fantasy epic. The film, directed and written by Alex Garland, adapts FromSoftware's sprawling 2022 RPG for the big screen. With there being easily over 100 hours in a run of Elden Ring, and at best around 2 and a half hours for the movie, we know we probably won't see everything from the Lands Between in this first outing.

But, as per new leaked footage from the Elden Ring set, it does seem like we're getting a visit to Stormveil Castle as part of the movie version. The footage, captured on a phone camera and posted to TikTok, showcases the live-action Elden Ring movie filming at Conwy Castle, in Wales. We see familiar-looking soldiers on the battlements, wearing simple grey and beige armour. The colours of the lesser soldiers of Godrick, as you might recall.

This heavily implies that we'll be getting to see Godrick the Grafted as one of the rune bearers in the live-action Elden Ring movie. However, it could be that Conwy Castle is being used as the inspiration for another location. Perhaps even just a ruined fort. With this being footage caught on a phone, there's no way of getting official confirmation until we're closer to the Elden Ring movie's release.