Stormgate pits monsters against robots

As part of Summer Game Fest, a brand new RTS title from Frost Giant Studios was just revealed. Known as Stormgate, this title will pit various factions against one another, and as far as we know so far, there will be a human faction and a demon faction.

As for when the game will be launching, we don't have a release date yet, but we do know that there will be a beta in 2023. Otherwise, it was mentioned shortly after the trailer aired that the game will be free to play, will not be pay-to-win, will not feature NFTs or anything like that, and will boast a cooperative campaign and different multiplayer modes.

Take a look at the announcement trailer for the game below.