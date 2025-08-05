Stormgate launches its first Story Campaign... now!

HQ

Frost Giant Studios, the independent team founded by RTS genre veterans Tim Morten (StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void) and Tim Campbell (Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne), has today released the full version of Stormgate, its new venture into the genre. The milestone has been consummated with the release of the game's first campaign, called Ashes of Earth.

It is a 12-mission replayable campaign featuring one of the game's three factions, the Vanguards, and its first three missions will be available to all players.

Stormgate is free-to-play via Steam, but there are a number of additional content packs that fans of real-time strategy won't want to miss out on. It's built on Unreal Engine 5, and also using Frost Giant studio's own SnowPlay technology. These SnowPlay servers feature on 64 ticks and rollback netcode.

"The launch of Stormgate is a very special moment for all of us at Frost Giant," says Tim Morten, CEO and production director. "The Ashes of Earth campaign is the result of years of hard work, player feedback and a genuine love for the RTS genre. We know that the road to something great is just beginning with this first campaign, and we'd love for players to join us as we continue to build what's next."

Major updates will arrive later this year, including the long-awaited 3v3 Team Mayhem mode. Ashes of Earth will be available in full for €24.99.