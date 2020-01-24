Stormdivers put on hold as Housemarque prioritises new game

In an open letter celebrating their 25th anniversary, Housemarque has announced that the development of Stormdivers is being put on hold, and with good reason, since they want to prioritise "delivering our most ambitious and biggest game to date".

Every other project has been put on hold to make this possible, and we're told this will "define the next evolution" of the company, so it certainly sounds an interesting prospect

"We are confident that we will pleasantly surprise our fans with the new game," the post reads. "We are eagerly awaiting the day we can announce it. At the same time, it is always nerve-wracking to anticipate what your reaction will be when we do finally complete development and the game is out for everyone to enjoy. We've never delivered anything at this scale before. The time is drawing ever closer when our publishing partner will reveal what we are working on, with the launch coming after that. This year will be full of exciting surprises, and we can't wait to experience them with all of you!"

Stormdivers was a battle royale title, and perhaps it's for the best that this is put on hold for now, as the titans that are Fortnite, PUBG, and others like Apex Legends leave little room for other competitors. Radical Heights also tried to compete and failed, and PlanetSide Arena used elements of the genre before being discontinued as well, for example.

