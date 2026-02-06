Storm Leonardo batters Spain and Portugal, leaving one dead and thousands displaced

HQ

Storm Leonardo swept across Spain and Portugal these days, killing at least one person and forcing thousands to evacuate as torrential rain caused widespread flooding and disruption. In Portugal, a man in his 60s died after being swept away while trying to drive through a flooded area near Serpa, according to civil protection authorities, as emergency services responded to thousands of storm-related incidents.

In southern Spain, the situation was particularly severe in Andalusia, where authorities declared red alerts due to "extraordinary" rainfall. Rivers including the Guadalete and Guadalquivir burst their banks, prompting the evacuation of around 3,500 people and the deployment of hundreds of soldiers to assist rescue efforts. Schools were closed across most of the region, while train services were suspended and dozens of roads shut due to flooding and landslides.

Leonardo has compounded the impact of an already brutal storm season in Portugal, which is still recovering from last week's Storm Kristin. Officials warned that further weather deterioration is expected in the coming days, with additional peaks forecast into early next week, raising concerns that flooding and infrastructure damage could worsen across the Iberian peninsula...