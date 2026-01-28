Storm Kristin cuts power to 800,000 in Portugal, then sweeps into Spain

HQ

Storm Kristin battered Portugal on Wednesday, leaving more than 800,000 people without electricity and causing widespread damage to homes, roads, and rail networks. Civil protection authorities reported around 1,500 weather-related incidents, including fallen trees and toppled utility posts, as gusts reached up to 150 km/h. At least one person died when a tree fell on their car near Lisbon.

The storm then moved into Spain, compounding challenges from a previous system, Storm Joseph. Snow and strong winds disrupted over 160 roads, including key motorways like the A-6 connecting Madrid to the northwest. In Torremolinos, a falling palm tree killed a woman, while parts of central Madrid saw rooftops blanketed in snow. Authorities issued red alerts in southern Almeria and closed parks, suspending outdoor sports and educational activities in response to the hazardous conditions.

Meteorologists warned that winds in some areas could reach hurricane strength, with emergency services urging residents to take precautions. Despite the severity, officials stressed that coordinated response efforts and timely warnings had prevented even greater damage and loss of life, as Spain and Portugal brace for continuing stormy conditions over the coming days...