Storm forces Gaza aid flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg to return to Barcelona

Just a few days ago, it was announced that Greta Thunberg would go back to Gaza. Now we know that the flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists, including Greta Thunberg, has been forced to turn back to Barcelona after encountering stormy weather.

"We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass. This meant delaying our departure to avoid risking complications with the smaller boats," the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission said in a statement, adding winds had been up to around 35 mph.

Organizers said the decision was taken to protect the smaller vessels and ensure safety, postponing the mission that aims to deliver supplies to Gaza. Among those involved are well-known actors and activists hoping to highlight the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The group has not announced a new departure date, emphasizing that safety comes first. Meanwhile, tensions remain high over attempts to challenge Israel's long-standing naval blockade, with previous missions (like this one here) criticized as politically motivated.