Store your AirPods in a Sith Lord's head with Casetify's latest Star Wars collaboration

Casetify has teamed up with a multitude of brands over the years to create an array of products and accessories for your phone, laptop, headphones, and more. The latest effort on this part sees Casetify once again working with Star Wars, for a new AirPods Pro case that captures the likeness of Darth Vader himself.

The 3D case is designed to be a place to store your AirPods in style. It's essentially Vader's head/helmet that can be opened from the top to place your AirPods inside and keep them safe. The actual main case comes mounted on a display stand, which is probably convenient since the Vader helmet is quite large and bulky and not at all ideal to be carried round as an extension of your typically smaller AirPods. Thankfully, the set does come with an AirPods Vader chest plate case that is more of a wrap that neatly fits around your earbuds, enabling you to tap into the Vader styling without having to carry around the Sith Lord's armour too.

The set is currently available to order and is applicable and compatible with AirPods Pro 1 and 2 models. The price tag for one of these collectibles is set to £142, with free shipping around the entire world.

