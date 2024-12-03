Stop what you're doing! The Witcher Monopoly is real and you can grab a set today

HQ

There are so many unique Monopoly collaborations around the world these days that it is frankly hard to keep tabs on them. The latest of the bunch however takes aim at the fantasy world of Andrzej Sapkowski, as The Witcher has been adapted to fit the timeless board game format.

That's right, a The Witcher Monopoly set has been unveiled and it's actually available to purchase as of today in the UK, Poland, and Australia/New Zealand. As for how this game functions and slots into The Witcher world, the synopsis adds:

"Sometimes there's monsters, sometimes there's money. Rarely both. Toss a coin to your witcher and join the hunt for victory in MONOPOLY: The Witcher! Journey the Continent in this fantastical version of the classic game to buy, sell, and trade well-known monsters from the popular video game franchise, such as the Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more. Covet one of six magical item tokens, such as the Crystal Skull or Flaming Book, and establish houses and manors around the board. Leverage unplanned Law of Surprise and casual Bounty cards to bankrupt your challengers and be the last player with any crown currency to win!"

The game is made to be played by 2-6 people and includes six metal tokens inspired by The Witcher's world, including Kaer Mohren, Roach on Roof, Crystal Skull, Leshen, Fiend, and Crone. It has illustrations of the famed characters based on CD Projekt Red's adaptation of the book series, and as you would expect for a The Witcher product, it has a hard 18+ rating.

You can snag a copy today by visiting Winning Moves, where it is on sale for £27.99 right now and typically at £34.99.