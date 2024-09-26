Stop what you're doing! Balatro has just launched on mobile platforms

HQ

Developer LocalThunk has just made an announcement that will no doubt change the way we all commute for... well forever. The creator of the popular and hugely well-received poker roguelike has just launched Balatro on mobile devices, meaning you can head to the App Store, Google Play Store, and even Apple Arcade to experience one of 2024's best video games.

To mark this moment, which will no doubt see the last Friday of September 2024 being one of the least productive days of all-time, a mobile launch trailer has been prepared. You can see it below.