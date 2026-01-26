Stop Killing Games gets 1.3 million verified signatures, and will be reviewed officially by the EU

HQ

The Stop Killing Games initiative - a movement founded on the idea that if you pay for a game, it shouldn't be taken away from you via servers being taken offline - has had 1.3 million of its 1.4 million signatures verified by the EU, qualifying it for formal consideration by the European Commission.

Stop Killing Games only needed 1 million signatures to get it through, but it's clear gamers wanted to show their support. A post by campaign volunteer Moritz Katzner outlined that the plan was to keep the verified signatures number under wraps for the time being. Soon, we'll hear more about the next steps through a new video, a redesigned website, and a restructured Discord.

In the meantime, Katzner asks that we all respect the people behind Stop Killing Games as ... well ... people. All of the folks behind the initiative have responsibilities, jobs, families, and have taken their time to support Stop Killing Games.

The end goal is still to allow players to have fun with their games, no matter if a developer wants to support them or not. That doesn't mean servers have to be kept up forever, but that plans should be in place for fans to even support a game themselves if it would otherwise be shut down.