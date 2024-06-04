Stockholm has become more beautiful in Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to pump out updates of the world, and with the latest in the line, the fairyland has been given some love. Our beloved capital is more beautiful than ever with the release of City Update VII: European Cities II.

In a blog post, Microsoft goes into detail about what has changed in and around the Swedish capital, writing:

em>"The city is built atop several low islands just inland of the Baltic Sea in the country's southeast. Rich in heritage, the city boasts a vast array of architecture including Stockholm City Hall, the Scandic Victoria Tower, and Riddarholmen Church and surrounding Gamla stan (old town)"</em>

In addition to Stockholm, Nice, Monaco, Porto, Barcelona and Madrid have also been updated, you can check out the trailer below.

Fancy taking a digital flight over Stockholm?