Stitching memories with Toymaker: Threads of Joy

During last weekend's BCN Game Fest we saw all sorts of games and demos of upcoming indie and AA titles and developments. But if among so much action, fighting, adventure and role-playing you find a little corner where you can enjoy the pleasant rattle of a sewing machine, it's because you've come to the stand of Uprising Studios, a team of veterans who have worked on Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story or Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and who are now looking for the warmth of a story with tradition like Toymaker: Threads of Joy.

Toymaker is a game with many layers, almost all of them rooted in the city of Salamanca and its surroundings. Not for nothing is its story inspired by the Legend of the Cave of Salamanca. A real place where, it is said in the Middle Ages, the Devil himself instructed a certain number of students in the occult arts and at the end, after completing their years of education, one of them had to stay for eternity to serve him, as was the agreement for payment. And I can give you this little summary, which you will not see in a press release, because I was born in Salamanca, and I know its tradition.

But although Toymaker: Threads of Joy resonates particularly well with the city's inhabitants, it's really a story that anyone can follow, in which we have to look after and manage a stuffed toy shop, sewing and repairing toys while following a mystery story told as a visual novel. The game really impressed us, and we were able to chat with the team present at the show, in a full interview which you can watch with subtitles below.

We started by talking to Céler Gutierrez, creator of the game and composer of its soundtrack, to tell us about the lore-based narrative and, of course, the sewing mechanics.

"The sewing mechanic is something that we really wanted to do, because when we started the project we felt it was something really interesting, that hadn't been done, and we wanted it to be very, very manual, like trying to really transport this, well, the actual process of sewing into the game, so you have to pick up the pattern with the mouse, you have to move it, then you have to press space, because we don't have a pedal like back then (...) and then you move it, and you work it out, and, well, you do it slowly at first, because at first it's difficult, like sewing by yourself, but then you get used to it, and, well, you get better, and you can do it faster."

And not just because of how novel it can feel to machine stitch in a video game, but also the leap a team used to 3D work (like their previous game, Scarf) has to make to a 2D experience and with more emphasis on dialogue."Well, at first it was a challenge, because it's true that it's easier to continue on the same path," Gutierrez began, "but we also wanted to scale the project down a bit, we wanted to explore a different side of game development, we have wonderful 2D artists, and we wanted to explore what they could do, and we also felt that 2D for the stitching mechanics, would be great. But at the same time, we wanted to keep working on games that the whole family can play, and also that, you know, aren't hard to play, and have an interesting story behind them."

There is still no release date for Toymaker: Threads of Joy, but it is currently scheduled for 2026.