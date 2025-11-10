Stitch returns to grace the covers of several upcoming Marvel comics

HQ

Back in September, we got to see Stitch take over Marvel's comic business for a slate of alternative comic covers where Lilo & Stitch's famous alien character was causing all manner of havoc. Clearly this was a big success, as now Disney and Marvel are returning for a second batch of Stitch covers for many upcoming comic issues.

In total, there will be five alternative covers with one dedicated to The Amazing Spider-Man, another to The Avengers, a third to Planet She-Hulk, a fourth for Thor, and a fifth for The Will of Doom, a new series that will shape the big events planned for Marvel Comics in 2026.

Each have a very festive theme to them, so if you're looking for something to collect ahead of the New Year, check out the covers below ahead of their arrivals on December 17 (Avengers #17, Planet She-Hulk #2, and Thor #5) and December 24 (Amazing Spider-Man #18 and The Will of Doom #1).

