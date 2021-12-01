Sting is the first announced performer at this year's Game Awards

HQ

Along with game reveals, and of course, awards - one thing you can always count on The Game Awards delivering is some quality musical performances. In the past, the likes of Green Day, Hans Zimmer, and Chvrches have graced the award ceremony's stage.

For this year, the first artist has been announced and it's none other than 17-time Grammy winner Sting. The former frontman of The Police will be performing his track 'What Could Have Been,' which is taken from the popular Netflix series Arcane. It's a fitting performance indeed, considering how widely popular the League of Legends show has been in 2021.

With the award ceremony now only being eight days away (it airs on December 9), we can't imagine it will be too long before the full line-up of performers is revealed.