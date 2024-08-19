Stimpacks are about to become real with new gel that can heal bullet wounds in seconds

HQ

There are few things more immersion breaking than playing a shooter, getting shot five times all over your body, then sorting out the pain and blood loss with a quick injection of random fluid. Worse still is when your character just sits behind a wall, but for the former, it seems like stimpacks and the like are coming to the real world.

As reported by Fast Company, a new algae and fungi-based gel called Traumagel is going to launch later this year. It's a syringe that looks a bit like the garlic and herb dip you get with your pizza order, and it has been cleared by the FDA.

When injected, Traumagel can apparently stop bleeding from gunshot wounds in seconds, and improve the safety of treating such a wound. It doesn't mean you can skip the hospital visit, but can hopefully prevent needless deaths from gunshot wounds.

